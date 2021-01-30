Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Shares Down 2.4%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) was down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 101,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 157,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.50. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 253.61% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

