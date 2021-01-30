Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,710.89 ($22.35).

Several research firms have issued reports on OCDO. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) alerts:

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 2,777 ($36.28) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.79 billion and a PE ratio of -161.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,417.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,378.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.