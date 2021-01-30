Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OCN.L) (LON:OCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $721.12

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OCN.L) (LON:OCN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $721.12 and traded as high as $851.00. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OCN.L) shares last traded at $835.00, with a volume of 10,992 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of £295.28 million and a PE ratio of 309.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 857.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 721.12.

About Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OCN.L) (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

