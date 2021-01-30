OceanEx Token (OCE) One Day Volume Hits $98,885.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 7% lower against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $98,885.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00130441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066229 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00261811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00064928 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,924.94 or 0.89855849 BTC.

OceanEx Token Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Token Trading

OceanEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

