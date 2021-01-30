OceanFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.
OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years.
Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.84.
In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.