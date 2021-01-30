OceanFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

