Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.74

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and traded as low as $23.23. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 1,850 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $136.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Oconee Federal Financial were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

