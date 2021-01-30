OctoFi (OCTO) Trading 20.9% Higher This Week

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $31.13 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi token can now be bought for about $54.30 or 0.00158208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00130438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00066330 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00064359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035377 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,252 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

OctoFi Token Trading

OctoFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

