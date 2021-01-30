ODEM (ODE) Price Hits $0.0176

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. ODEM has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $677.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One ODEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.26 or 0.00912394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.74 or 0.04723511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018512 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

