ODUWA Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One ODUWA token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001236 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $28,098.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,291.24 or 0.99982449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00024987 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000221 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

