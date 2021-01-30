ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $11,995.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.49 or 1.00035573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023693 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.