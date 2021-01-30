Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $5.89. Oil States International shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 746,070 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $341.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oil States International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

