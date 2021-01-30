OIN Finance (OIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $380,279.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $770,591.91 and approximately $380,279.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00131492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00264610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066300 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,331.26 or 0.95329314 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

