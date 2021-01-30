OKB 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $130.90 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $5.36 or 0.00015837 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $321.84 million and approximately $130.90 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00070169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.65 or 0.00911281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00056063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.47 or 0.04565852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018653 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

