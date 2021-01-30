Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OHI stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

