Omni Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $703,751.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Omni has traded down 9% against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $703,751.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.67 or 0.00010864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00392253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,149 coins and its circulating supply is 562,833 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

