Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.78.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

OMC opened at $62.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

