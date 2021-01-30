OneLedger (OLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $215,492.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $215,492.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00068211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.83 or 0.00919280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00056412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.65 or 0.04559495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019097 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,111,173 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.