OneRoot Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $643,618.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.17 million and $643,618.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00910997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00055835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04466977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019339 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

