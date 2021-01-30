OneRoot Network (RNT) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $526,041.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.61 or 0.00890698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.67 or 0.04320340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018119 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars.

