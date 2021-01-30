OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OP Bancorp to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

OPBK opened at $7.59 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

