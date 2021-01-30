Open Platform Price Down 8.3% This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $44,916.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.02 or 0.00917158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00056068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.56 or 0.04554762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

