Open Predict Token Price Up 83.7% Over Last Week (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $1,074.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded up 83.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00069003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.70 or 0.00921939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.74 or 0.04502002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018380 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

