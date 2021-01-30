Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $58.25

Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and traded as high as $59.11. Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) shares last traded at $57.28, with a volume of 733,451 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$58.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$15.60 billion and a PE ratio of 59.05.

In other news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 47,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.17, for a total transaction of C$2,571,041.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,144,919.69. Also, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.22, for a total transaction of C$341,159.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at C$959,159.59. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,069 over the last 90 days.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

