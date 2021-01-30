Optas LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Optas LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Facebook by 16.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Facebook by 16.0% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Facebook by 9.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 527,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.