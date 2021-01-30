Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.92. Optex Systems shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 2,055 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Optex Systems news, major shareholder Ephraim G. Fields sold 48,775 shares of Optex Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $99,013.25. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

