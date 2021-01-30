Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OCC stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Optical Cable has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 4.04.
About Optical Cable
