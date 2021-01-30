Orbs Hits Market Capitalization of $33.51 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Orbs has a total market cap of $33.51 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbs has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00913951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00051317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.15 or 0.04601165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00029672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018700 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

