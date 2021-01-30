Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.22

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.32. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 4,094,645 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $440.08 million, a PE ratio of 172.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. On average, analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 259.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 60,103 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 409,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 14.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.