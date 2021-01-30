Orchid Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $109.74 million and approximately $20.57 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.38 or 0.00918530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00052690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.57 or 0.04609244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00031294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018590 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

