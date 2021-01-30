Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Capitalization Tops $6.42 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $1.10 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00264310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065338 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,847.17 or 0.93701647 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,844,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

Orient Walt Coin Trading

Orient Walt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

