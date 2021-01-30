Origin Dollar Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Origin Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00003107 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $55,090.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00131678 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00263937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00066505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00065578 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,911.23 or 0.96739252 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

