Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in January

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS:OGFGY remained flat at $$3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244. Origin Energy has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

