Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.25 million and $12.26 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.02 or 0.00917158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00056068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.56 or 0.04554762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,037,115 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.