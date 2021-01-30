Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Reaches $3.58 on Top Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00010484 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $60.39 million and $4.21 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00048516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00130951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00263489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00064908 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,308.14 or 0.91688607 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

