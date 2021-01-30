Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORVMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 6,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,235. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Orvana Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

