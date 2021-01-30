Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORVMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 6,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,235. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Orvana Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.29.
