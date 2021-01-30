OSA Token (OSA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. OSA Token has a total market cap of $118,204.12 and approximately $3,716.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OSA Token has traded 140.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OSA Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.02 or 0.00917158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00056068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.56 or 0.04554762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019214 BTC.

OSA Token (CRYPTO:OSA) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en

