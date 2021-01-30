Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Osino Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,843. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98. Osino Resources has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Osino Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

