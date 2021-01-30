Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Osino Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,843. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98. Osino Resources has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Osino Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

