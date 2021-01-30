Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.15

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.71. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 17,761 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.90.

About Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

