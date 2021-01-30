Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Short Interest Update

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ottawa Bancorp stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.68. Ottawa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.