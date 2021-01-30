Ouroboros Achieves Market Cap of $75,112.20 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Ouroboros has a market cap of $75,112.20 and approximately $124.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00132413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067241 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00263119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065091 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,452.93 or 0.92161065 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.