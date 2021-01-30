Ovoca Gold plc (OVG.L) (LON:OVG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.25

Ovoca Gold plc (OVG.L) (LON:OVG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and traded as low as $10.25. Ovoca Gold plc (OVG.L) shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.25.

About Ovoca Gold plc (OVG.L) (LON:OVG)

Ovoca Gold plc operates as a gold exploration and mine development company in Russia. It focuses on gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Stakhanovsky property, which is located in the Susuman district in the Magadan Region and covers an area of 73 kilometers; and the Rassoshinskaya property that is located in the Srednekansky and Omsukchansky districts of the Magadan region.

