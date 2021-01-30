OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0001 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 72.3% against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $38.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00096258 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003362 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012742 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.