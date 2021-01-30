Oxen (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.50

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $26.63 million and approximately $29,337.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,970.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.78 or 0.04008732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.00388506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.51 or 0.01196647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00524678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00406992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00251813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,331,252 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

