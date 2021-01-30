Oxen (LOKI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,118.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001488 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $27.16 million and $25,118.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,416.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.27 or 0.04001824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00389100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.75 or 0.01199295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00511018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.89 or 0.00400648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00245292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022040 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,231,713 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars.

