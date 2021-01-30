Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) Shares Down 3.8%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) shares fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.23. 704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.