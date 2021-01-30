Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PFLC opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

