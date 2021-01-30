Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Short Interest Update

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of PWBO stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Pacific West Bank has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55.
Pacific West Bank Company Profile
