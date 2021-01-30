Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Short Interest Update

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of PWBO stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Pacific West Bank has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55.

Pacific West Bank Company Profile

Pacific West Bank provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in Oregon. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides one to four family residential construction loans, home equity lines of credit, one to four family residential loans, multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, and land development and other land loans.

