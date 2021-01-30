Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,303. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Insiders sold 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,954,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,234,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,381,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.