PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.24% of PagerDuty worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 167.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

NYSE:PD opened at $48.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $1,545,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 759,362 shares of company stock valued at $33,103,546. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.