Palmer Knight Co Acquires 1,716 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 4.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

NYSE:DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

